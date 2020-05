Or Copy this URL to Share

Darline H. Conard Darline H Conard, died May 24, 2020. Dueto the current situation there will be private family services with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Burial in Ft Leavenworth cemetery. 816-436-2900.



