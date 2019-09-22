|
|
Darlyne L. Sego Darlyne Louise Sego, 85, passed away on September 18, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, September 25, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice House. Darlyne was born on November 30, 1933, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Thelma Brennan. Darlyne married Bob Sego on December 1, 1956, and went on to have four children who brought her such joy: Anna, Pat, Pam, and Paula. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bob, her daughters Anna Cavanaugh, Pam (Steve) Goldammer, Paula (Bill) Petroshak, her nine adored grandchildren, Rachel, Jenny, Brent, Danny, Stefanie, Bethany, Natalie, Jessica, Tyler and her four, soon-to-be five, precious great-grandchildren, Cayden, Chloee, Cooper and Penelope. She is also survived by her sister, Denise Brennan and daughter-in-law Sherril Sego. Full obituary may be viewed at www.FloralHillsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019