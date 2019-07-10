Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shawnee United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawnee United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrel LaRue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrel D. LaRue


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrel D. LaRue Obituary
Darrel D. LaRue Darrel D. LaRue, 86, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1932, in Grant, NE, to Luke and Golda LaRue. Darrel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary LaRue; children, Becky (Bruce) Richardson, Mark (Natalie) LaRue, Suzanne (Frank) McGinnis; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at Shawnee United Methodist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow. Private family burial at Shawnee Misson Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Boy Scouts of America Heart of America Council 10210 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64131. Full obituary and online condolences at www.amosfamily.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now