Darrel D. LaRue Darrel D. LaRue, 86, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1932, in Grant, NE, to Luke and Golda LaRue. Darrel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary LaRue; children, Becky (Bruce) Richardson, Mark (Natalie) LaRue, Suzanne (Frank) McGinnis; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at Shawnee United Methodist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow. Private family burial at Shawnee Misson Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Boy Scouts of America Heart of America Council 10210 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64131. Full obituary and online condolences at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019