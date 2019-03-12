Dr. Darrel Dwayne Drumright Dr. Darrel Dwayne Drumright, a Northland chiropractor and founder of Harmony Health & Wellness of Kansas City, Mo., age 56, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, of natural causes. Darrel was a graduate with honors of Truman High School, class of 1981, attended the University of Missouri Kansas City where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He served our Country with distinction in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Following his time in the service, he obtained his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Mo. in 1992. Darrel deeply loved his family, his chiropractic practice of twenty-six years, music, and his hot rod, a 1978 Dodge Magnum. Prior to his military service as an airborne paratrooper, Darrel was fortunate enough to work with and train dolphins at Worlds of Fun Amusement Park. His optimistic outlook on life was infectious, and his no-worries attitude was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was an expert in eastern medicine, having received advanced training in Qi Gong and acupuncture in Beijing, and shared his knowledge with other members of the profession. Darrel was voted "Chiropractic Doctor of the Year" by the Missouri State Chiropractors Association (MSCA) in 1997, served on the MSCA District Board of Directors, District II, as President between 2000-2002, and dedicated his life to helping people understand their options when making health care decisions. Darrel was very active in his children's lives, having served on the school board at St. Patrick Catholic School, a school watchdog, a coach for his children's sports teams, and as a cub scout leader. Darrel is survived by his lovely bride of 22 years, Christina (Chappell) Drumright; his loving children, Mace, James, and Mitchell Drumright; his mother, Nancy VanCil and partner, Bill West; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Gina Chappell; brother and sister-in-law, David and Michelle Pato, and nephew and niece, Michael and Allison; best friend, Page Crow, a fellow Chiropractor, and countless other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Drumright and his sister, Michelle Drumright. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1357 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116, where the visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rev. Matthew Brumleve presiding. A private committal service with military honors will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In keeping with Darrel's loving and generous spirit, his organ and tissues were shared with many people in need. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic School. The Meyers Northland Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Darrel and condolences may be left at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.



