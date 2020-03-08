|
Darrel Lee Odle Darrel Lee Odle, 85, passed away on Feb 29th, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Honorary memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Fri Mar 20th at the Christian Church of Stockton, KS with a reception to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sat Mar 28th at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood, KS. Darrel is preceded in death by his wife, brother Donnie, and parents. He leaves as his legacy, son Steven (Renee) Odle, daughter Andrea (Trever) McCall, five Grandchildren, and three Great-Grandchildren, as well as three brothers, sisters in law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. All of whom will treasure his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the via their website alz.org/kansascity. For full tribute see www.signaturefunerals.com. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020