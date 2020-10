Darrell E. ChambersOctober 13, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Darrell E. Chambers, 75, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2:00PM at The Venue, 4800 W 135th St, Leawood, KS. A gathering of friends and family will continue after the service until 5:00PM. Darrell was a true friend to all, loved by everyone he met, and will be greatly missed. To view the full obituary, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com