Darrell "Joe" Johansen Darrell "Joe" Johansen died on February 1st, 2019, at his home in Overland Park, KS, following an aggressive battle with cancer. Joe was an only child born to Alfred and Ruby Johansen on October 21, 1939, in Plainview, Nebraska. Joe attended Norfolk Junior College upon graduation from high school in May 1957. He joined the Air Force in May 1958, serving in Germany before being honorably discharged after the death of his father in August of 1959. Joe operated the family farm upon his return from Germany; and the success of the farm remains an asset in the family today! Baseball was Joe's all-time favorite sport and he had been recruited to play baseball for the Air Force just prior to his discharge; unfortunately not being able to play ball for the Air Force. He eventually played semi-pro baseball from 1960 to 1965. Joe married his wife Phyllis of Meadow Grove, Nebraska on December 20, 1959; they lived and operated the Johansen family farm in Plainview, Nebraska until moving to Norfolk, Nebraska in 1966, where he went to work for Postal Finance Co. Shortly after, the family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where Joe joined the home office of Postal Finance, and raised their children John, Scot, and Jan through their high school years. A job change moved Joe and Phyllis to Overland Park, KS in 1982; where their children ultimately joined them, making Kansas City the family home. Joe and the entire family became die-hard fans of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas Jayhawks basketball. Joe was in financial/insurance product sales for over 40 years; traveling throughout the USA and abroad until retiring in 2006. Joe and Phyllis lived in Overland Park for 36 years; both being very active members of Atonement Lutheran Church. Joe truly enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren, especially at all of the sporting events and activities of his grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer, walking at least 3 rounds of golf each week prior to his illness, and recorded 7 hole-in-ones! Joe is survived by the the love of his life, Phyllis, of 59 years; his son John (Richelle) grandchildren Amanda and Jake; his son Scot (Leslie) and grandchildren Jace and Carlie; and his daughter Jan (Dave) and grandchildren Mackenzie and Tanner. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ruby Johansen. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, February 8th, with the memorial service immediately following Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, Kansas 66212. A lunch reception will follow the services in the Charter Hall at Atonement Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Joe can be made to the following: Atonement Lutheran Church at atoneluth.org, at stjude.org, Kansas City Hospice House at kansascityhospice.org The family will have a private burial following the luncheon at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 W. 159th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

