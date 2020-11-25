Darrell Ward

May 9, 1933 - November 18, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Darrell J. Ward, 87, Lee's Summit, Missouri went home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 18,2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Thelma Fern, and one brother Kenneth Ward. Darrell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eloise E. Ward, four sons Clark Kent (Barbara), Bruce Wayne (Lori), Brian Keith (Tina) all of Lee's Summit and Kirk Douglas (Stephanie) of Liberty, MO, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Darrell graduated high school from Houston High School in 1951, served 4 years in the United States Navy and then attended Southwest Missouri State, graduating in 1959. He then hired on with American Family Insurance in 1960. First as a claims adjuster and then an agent. He retired after 53 years of service at the age of 80. He was a member of the Lee's Summit United Methodist Church for 60 years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Darrell will be remembered for his love of good bluegrass music, playing the banjo, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, family dinners, working in the yard, and a good slot machine.

But he will be greatly missed for his jokes, humor, quick wit, and cracking himself up. His sons and grandsons will carry that on for him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lee's Summit Social Services or Meals on Wheels.

"I'm glad you got to see me today."





