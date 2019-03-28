|
Darryl G. Novak Darryl Gerard Novak, 78, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Saint Luke's Heart Institute. Cremation with a private burial of ashes. Darryl was born on November 27, 1940 in Ebensburg, PA son of Charles and Jessie (Litzinger) Novak. He attended St. Robert's Bellarmine and worked at General Motors for 30 years at the Leeds plant. He liked hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and a sister. His survivors include his wife, Tina Novak; 2 daughters, Nichcole Patterson (Tim) of Blue Springs, MO and Karen Novak of Independence, MO; 2 sons, Joseph Novak (Edie) of St. Louis, MO and Darryl P. Novak (Karen) of Denton, TX; 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Tiffany), Nick (Lindzi), Stephen, Wyatt, James, Cole, Paige (Phillip) and Kelcie; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jessie Peters (Ron) of Hershey, PA. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
