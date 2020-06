Or Copy this URL to Share

Darwin L. Curls Darwin L. Curls, 76, of KCMO passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. COVID-cautious visitation will be held at Watkins Heritage Chapel, 4000 Cleaver Blvd, on Friday, June 5th from 5-7pm.



