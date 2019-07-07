Darwin R. Soder Jr. Darwin R. Soder, Jr. was born August 31, 1947, in Wichita, KS, to Darwin Sr. and Ruth (Bergman) Soder. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, LaRonda, as well as two adult daughters and their families: Inga Decker of Northfield, MN, her husband, Michael, and Kieran, their son; and Aidan Soder and her daughter Caitlin, of Overland Park, KS. Dar is also survived by three brothers and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dar graduated with a degree in industrial engineering from Wichita State University and then spent the bulk of his career in the water industry. Upon moving to Omaha in 1970, Dar worked at Layne-Western, Inc. for over fifteen years, and then, later, for Culligan Water as a sales and design engineer. Dar entered into eternal rest on April 15th, his family at his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 10:30 a.m., at the Wesley Covenant Chapel Church of the Resurrection, in Leawood, KS.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019