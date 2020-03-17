Home

David A. Golisch David A. Golisch, 68, Kansas City, KS, died Monday, March 16, at the Kansas City Hospice House. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Kansas City Hospice House. David is survived by 2 daughters, Brandy (Mike) Barry and Courtney Golisch, brother, Ken (Mary) Golisch, 2 grandsons, Spencer (Chelsea) Baucum and Ian Wright, and 1 great grandson, Duke Baucum. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020
