David A. Sheline

David A. Sheline Obituary
David A. Sheline David A. Sheline, 78, of Overland Park, passed away March 16 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born September 1, 1940, in Kokomo, Indiana, and attended Purdue University. He served in the US Army in the early 1960s. He is survived by Janice Vanderveen, his partner of 18 years, 2 stepsons, Jeff and his wife Stephanie, and Eric Vanderveen, 5 grandchildren, Ciara and Noah Bright of Indiana, Morgan and Jordan Vanderveen of Utah, Sophia Valdez of California, and sister Shirley Newton of Kokomo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Nicole Bright. Services will be in Kokomo on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Kansas City Hospice House in honor of David.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
