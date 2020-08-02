1/
David Alan Deatherage
David Alan Deatherage David Alan Deatherage, 88, of Independence, MO passed on July 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, father, Roy Deatherage, mother, Susan Hilliard, siblings, Clyde Deatherage and Jennie Heafley, and grandson, Cody Beeler. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Beeler (Brad), granddaughters, Maddison Heilig (Chris), Shelby Beeler, and Kenzie Beeler, great grandchildren, Averie Heilig, Raelynn Heilig, and Logan Heilig, along with step-family, Virginia Hatt (Leon), Paula Woods, Doug Mckenna (Teresa), Cheryl Nichols (Kenny), and Don McKenna. Neptune Society

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
