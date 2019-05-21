|
|
David Alan King David Alan King, 55, Raytown, MO passed away May 17, 2019. Visitation will be held 1-2 PM, Thurs, May 23, 2019 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, Missouri. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM at Belton Cemetery, Belton, MO. Dave was born February 8, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO. Dave will be remembered for his love of small engines and his dream of owning a lawn mower pick and pull business, after all he owned over 150 mowers. He is preceded in death by; mother, Linda Brown. Survivors include; wife, Nikki; father, Russel King, Jr; daughter, Angela Davis; daughter & son in law, Lindy & Mikel Myers; daughter in law, Brenda West; 8 grandchildren; brother & sister in law, Russel James III & Amanda; sister & brother in law, Krissy & Michael Friedman and 1 niece.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019