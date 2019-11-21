Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Ware

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan Ware Obituary
David Alan Ware David Alan Ware, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 17, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:00am 12:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. David is preceded in death by his parents Billy Ware and Glenda Gochenour. He is survived by his step father, Joseph Gochenour, Sr.; brothers, Joseph (Michelle) Gochenour, Jr., Randy Ware and Chad Gochenour; sister, Tisha Gochenour; and niece, Gabriella Gochenour. Please visit David's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -