David Alan Ware David Alan Ware, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 17, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:00am 12:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. David is preceded in death by his parents Billy Ware and Glenda Gochenour. He is survived by his step father, Joseph Gochenour, Sr.; brothers, Joseph (Michelle) Gochenour, Jr., Randy Ware and Chad Gochenour; sister, Tisha Gochenour; and niece, Gabriella Gochenour. Please visit David's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019