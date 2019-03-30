David Allen David Allen grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Wyandotte High School. As a youth David worked in his parents shoe repair shop and demonstrated a unique ability for working with his hands that would serve him well throughout his life. Later David graduated from Park University with a degree in sociology and worked for years as a juvenile court officer for Kansas City, Missouri. Eventually David's creative mind and unique ability to work with tools led him in to the building and home remodeling business, which he worked at for four decades. Beautiful examples of David's genius at design and his skill in transforming those ideas in to reality grace hundreds of homes throughout the Kansas City area. David had a passion and skill level about his work that caused customers to wait months, even years, to have only the very best work on their homes. David's interest in life were many and varied. Antique car buff, sports car lover, cook, model train designer, outdoorsman, fisherman, skier, home designer, and family man were just a few of the many things to which David devoted himself. David was a proud father and grandfather, a devoted son, and a wonderful brother. His many friends from all walks of life are too numerous to count. David is preceded in death by loving parents, M.E. and Margaret Allen; and is survived by son, Todd Allen and granddaughter, Morgan Allen of Kansas City, Missouri and brother, Jerry Allen (Jolene) of The Woodlands, Texas' as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition David is survived by a legion of friends, so many of whom thought of him as a part of their own families. David, you are loved and will be missed so very much. Memorial services are set for 10 AM Tuesday April 2, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 30, 2019