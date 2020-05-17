David Allen Ball
David Allen Ball David Allen Ball passed away on April 13, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was born on July 21, 1935 to Richard and Juliet Ball in Independence, MO. He was a member of the 1953 graduating class of Shawnee Mission High School. Upon graduating with honors from the University of Kansas in 1957 he entered medical school at KU. After graduating in 1961 he did his residency at St. Luke's Hospital. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Medical Core from 1966 -1968 and was stationed at St. Albans, NY. He practiced orthopedic surgery in Kansas City, MO, Natchez, MS and Joplin, Mo until his retirement. David was a devoted physician and well respected by all his patients. He is survived by his wife Gwen Ball and their children, David Ball, Jr, Sarah Ball, Rachel Ball, his first wife Joan Ball and their children, Jennifer Jones (Doug), Mindy Roper (Joe), Amy Polen (Dallas), his brother, Robert Ball, and five grandchildren. A private memorial is planned.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
