David Allen Bellamy
September 22, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - David Allen Bellamy, 67, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home, of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 12, 1953 in Pittsburg, KS to Herbert and Mary Margaret Bellamy.
He married Sherris Hill on July 10, 1976. Dave enjoyed his many trips to Maine and other travels. He loved woodworking and always had a good story and a set of tools to match.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bellamy in 1998.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sherris; daughter, Mary; son, Lucas; mother, Mary Margaret; sister, Margaret Blank.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with a private family service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 or Friends of Scouting, https://www.hoac-bsa.org/friends-of-scouting
. Online condolences and memories may be left online at mcgilleyhoge.com
.