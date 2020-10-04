I worked with Dave at Deluxe for many years and became friends and buds. He thought me everything I knew about a piece of equipment I ran, my husband would bring us pizza when we had to work on the weekend. Fun times and good friend. He brought me a recipe of Sharris’s spaghetti sauce, yum. And the kids, he was always sharing about them. He made me a standing mirror that I still have. So sorry to hear about Dave and my thoughts and prayers are with you and Mary and Lucas.

Susan Kendrick