1/
David Allen Bellamy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Bellamy
September 22, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - David Allen Bellamy, 67, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home, of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 12, 1953 in Pittsburg, KS to Herbert and Mary Margaret Bellamy.
He married Sherris Hill on July 10, 1976. Dave enjoyed his many trips to Maine and other travels. He loved woodworking and always had a good story and a set of tools to match.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bellamy in 1998.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sherris; daughter, Mary; son, Lucas; mother, Mary Margaret; sister, Margaret Blank.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with a private family service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 or Friends of Scouting, https://www.hoac-bsa.org/friends-of-scouting. Online condolences and memories may be left online at mcgilleyhoge.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
I worked with Dave at Deluxe for many years and became friends and buds. He thought me everything I knew about a piece of equipment I ran, my husband would bring us pizza when we had to work on the weekend. Fun times and good friend. He brought me a recipe of Sharris’s spaghetti sauce, yum. And the kids, he was always sharing about them. He made me a standing mirror that I still have. So sorry to hear about Dave and my thoughts and prayers are with you and Mary and Lucas.
Susan Kendrick
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved