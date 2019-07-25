Home

David Allen "Dave" Wood

David Allen "Dave" Wood Obituary
David Allen "Dave" Wood David Allen "Dave" Wood, 61, of Raytown, passed away July 13, 2019 at Research Medical Center due to a motorcycle accident on July 3. Dave was born on January 21, 1961. He worked at Rite Made Paper from the time he was a teenager and continued to work there after the company was bought by Iconex. He liked to work and stay busy, helped anyone in need both at home and at work, and had many, many friends. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wood, who also passed from the accident. Survivors include his son, Johnathan of Raytown; brothers, Ron Wood of Overland Park and Don Wood of Raytown; mother, Sandra Wood-Hartwell and father, Ronald Wood of Raytown; and his wife's adult children, Susan Robertson and Shane Dettlaff. Friends and family may call 816-353-4431 for details of a remembrance get-together.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019
