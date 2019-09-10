|
David Andrew Barnhart David Andrew Barnhart, 54, passed away on September 4, 2019 at his home in Raymore, MO. He was born on February 3, 1965, in Kansas City, MO to William and Bernice (Gavin) Barnhart. A memorial will be held at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO on Thursday, 9/12/19 at 11:00 a.m. The family will be greeting friends and relatives for a visitation at Cullen Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 9/11/19, from 6:00 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Center for Alternative Instructional Resources (CAIR), Attn: Mr. Taylor, 1001 Main Street, Grandview, MO 64030 make checks payable to "GC-4" with "CAIR" in the memo. CAIR provides a safe, supportive environment that empowers disadvantaged students, grades K-12, and addresses them as individuals, so they can develop the skills and confidence necessary to graduate, become productive citizens, and life-long learners. Condolences may be left on Dave's online guest book at www.cullenfuneralhome.com. Arrangments: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816 322-5278.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019