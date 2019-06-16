David Andrew Tanquary David Andrew Tanquary, 88, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born at home in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 20, 1930, to Ella and Harry Tanquary. David was preceded in death by his wife Oreta, his siblings Dorothy and Norman, and two nieces Kara Tanquary and Theresa Sheehan. David is survived by his daughters, Holly Tanquary, Jennifer Tanquary, Sabrina Arbuckle (Mark), and his favorite grandson Will Arbuckle. He is also survived by his niece Kristin Jolly (Jack), nephews Kevin Tanquary (Nancy), Howard Sheehan, and their families, and his beloved Nigerian family, the Agbajes. In 1947, David graduated from Central High School and then University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1957. After hearing Oreta sing in church in 1950, Ella introduced David to Oreta. They married in 1954 and sang harmony the next 63 years. Before their wedding, David joined the Army and fought in the Korean War. In 1992, David retired as the Business Director for the College of Arts and Sciences from his alma mater. He played an active role in the UMKC Retirees Association for many years and served as president of that organization for two terms. After losing the love of his life in 2017, David lived well with the unwavering love and support of his daughters, extended family, and friends. He was fortunate to have found the family at Homestead of Lenexa where he was kindly cared for the final 8 months of his life. Staff at Interim Hospice incalculably improved the quality of his life and death during these months, as well. He bequeathed his body to a medical school for educational purposes, as Oreta had done before him. Donations may be made to the UMKC Foundation at umkcfoundation.org or Interim Hospice, 10977 Granada Lane, Suite 205, Overland Park, KS 66211.

