David Arthur Newton Chase David Arthur Newton Chase, known by friends and colleagues as Dan, passed away in Englewood, Florida on February 26, 2019. He was born October 2, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas to the late Dewayne and Mary Chase. He grew up in Fredonia, Kansas and graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. While at KU, he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and served as its President. Upon graduating, he spent six months in active duty in the Armed Forces. He later obtained his law degree from Washburn University in 1961. He went on to work in Chicago with the Atomic Energy Commission and then practiced patent, trademark and copyright law in Kansas City until his retirement in 2011. A highlight of his career was obtaining the patent on the compound bow and representing the inventor in numerous cases over the course of fifteen years, successfully enforcing the patent. He was very active in the community. He served as Chairman of the Young Republicans and remained involved in Kansas Republican politics. He was also a member of the Overland Park Rotary Club and Chairman of the Leawood Board of Zoning Appeals, for many years. These accomplishments led to the Kansas City Kappa Sigma Alumni Association naming him Kappa Sigma Man of the Year in 1991. And in 2007, he was inducted into the KU Kappa Sigma Hall of Fame. Dan was an amateur radio enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family golfing, boating and SCUBA diving. Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Eplee Chase, who he met in Fredonia. He is also survived by his two daughters and their families, his daughter Mary Virginia (Ginnie) Derusseau and her husband Brad Derusseau and their two children, Chase and Quinn, and his daughter Dana Kay Bahlinger and her husband David Bahlinger and their two children Kathryn (Katie) and Daniel (Danny). A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held March 15 at 4 p.m. at Milburn Country Club in Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at www.alz.org/Join_The_Cause_Donate.Asp.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary