David B. Warman David Brian Warman, 64, of Independence, MO passed away on November 14, 2019. David was born in Independence on June 6, 1955 to Howard and Della (Hovis) Warman. He graduated from Van Horn High School and attended Central Missouri State University. He met the love of his life, Lisa Dudley, and they married in 1981. David worked as a broadcast engineer for 30+ years at Channel 9 news before retirement. In his free time, he loved taking photos, training dogs, and watching football. He enjoyed fishing, as long as the fish were biting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family; whether it was taking a trip to the Ozarks or just going out for Fun House Pizza. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Warman; children: Brian Warman (Jessica), Laura Warman, and Rachel Warman (Travis Hopkins Williams); sister Carol Cooper; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. A private family gathering was held. David always had a great love of animals, and the family recommends memorial donations be made to the KC Pet Project.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019