|
|
David Boan David Boan, 65 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away April 9, 2020 at KC Hospice House. He was born December 22, 1954 to Albert and Wilma (Kovac) Boan in Kansas City, Kansas. David was born with cerebral palsy, a curve ball to most but with the help of his family, he had a smile on his face and joy in his eyes. With a big laugh and booming voice, he would hang out in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood. David, as the story is told, would often come home after a long day in the neighborhood with the same quarter that he left with, unlike his brothers. David worked as a packer for Subcontract Industries. He was able to take care of himself for many years. He was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February. Surviving him are siblings; Mary (Bill) Williams, Al Boan and Tim (Diane) Boan, nieces and nephews Laura and Richard Williams, Erica, Stephanie and Chris Boan, Uncle Richard Kovac, and cousins: Jeannie (Kovac) Long, Tony and Bill Kovac, Jim and Becky Kovac, Julie and Maurice Kovac, Bernadett and Gabe Kovac, Gina and Ernie Kovac and Brad and Sandy Boan. Preceding David were parents, and his sister Donna. Please make it an issue to get the proper screenings for cancer!
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020