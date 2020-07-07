David Branson Launder David Branson Launder, 71, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on June 30, 2020. David was born in Kansas City, MO on January 19,1949 to John Launder Jr. and Jane Hughes. He is a graduate of Southwest High School, class of 1967, and Kansas State University, class of 1972. After serving in the army, he continued his career at Independent Electric Machinery Company, his family's business, where he would eventually take over as President and third generation owner. A proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, he remained active in many roles after college. He also gave back to K-State through the athletic department and as a Founder of Colbert Hills Golf Course. David was a lifelong Episcopalian and remained active in the church until his death. He was also an Eagle Scout, held leadership positions in several charitable organizations in Kansas City, and was a member of Mission Hills Country Club where he was an avid golfer. His greatest joy was the 46 years of marriage to the love of his life, Blythe Brigham. They were blessed with four children, six grandchildren, and countless memories. He is survived by his wife, Blythe, brother John Launder III (Kathy), sister-in-law Vicky Leonard, brother-in-law Dan Brigham, children David Jr (Jeanie), Betsey Haynes (Ben), Andy Launder (Abby), Victoria Fiori (Jon), grandchildren Jack, Will, and David Haynes, and Eloise, Frank, and Rosie Launder, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. He will also be truly missed by his faithful dog Brady. David's life will be celebrated with a private service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City at 10am Friday July 10th. Live streaming will be available at standrewkc.org
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, the Mike Ahearn Scholarship Fund at Kansas State University, or a charity of your choice
.