David Brunson David Brunson age 51 of KCK, passed away May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Irvin, survived by his mother Sharon, stepfather Jon, sister Tammy, nieces Staci and Amber; stepsisters Marita and Katrina, 5 step nieces and nephews, uncle Don, aunts Phyllis and Anita, numerous cousins. David was employed at Broadridge/DST for over 20 years. Donations to Great Plains SPCA in place of flowers, www.greatplainsspca.org. Celebration of life, 12-2 pm, Sat., July 20 at the VFW, Post 846, 8804 Grant, OPKS. Condolences may expressed at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
