David W. Bueker David Bueker, Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. The son of A.W. (Bill) Bueker and Helen McCormack. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Carol Bueker. David attended Kansas University and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He took over the family business at the young age of 21 caused by the sudden death of his father. He was the owner and president of McCormack-Payton Storage and Moving, one of the founding agents of Atlas Van Lines. He served on the Board of Directors and Executive committee of Atlas World Group beginning in 1983 until his retirement in 2007. He was a past president of Four Colonies homes association and Colchester Court homes association. He also served on the Zoning and Planning commission of the city of Lenexa, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at the Bueker residence on May 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231

Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary