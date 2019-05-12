Resources More Obituaries for David Harper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Calvin Harper

Obituary Condolences Flowers David Calvin Harper David Calvin Harper, born on the family farm in southern Missouri on October 27, 1940, passed away on May 3, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by loving family. A man of faith, integrity, and service to others, he was the oldest child of William and Helen Harper, both preceding him in death. David married Joann Rogers on September 21, 1963 and raised four children: Traci (Eric) Wolf, Brian (Carrie) Harper, Nathan (Amy) Harper, and Bailey (Andrew) Dessauer who remain to carry on his legacy. Also left to celebrate his life of kindness and love are his eight grandchildren: David and Caleb Wolf, and Mila, Silas, Xander, Hunter, Christian, and Aria Harper. Other survivors include his siblings Linda, Danny, and Bill, his Aunt Peggy and Uncle Obern Charlton, and a large extended family as well as many wonderful friends. David was a graduate of Park College and a Navy Veteran, proudly serving our country from 1958 to 1964 prior to beginning his long career with Southwestern Bell. He was a community volunteer and servant leader at his church, Northminster Presbyterian Church, and was honored to serve on a mission team that built a fellowship hall and brought running water to the Choctaw Indian Reservation in Watson, OK. Serving many years as Scoutmaster for Troop 288, David mentored many young men and was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. David also was a host father for the American Field Service (AFS) and welcomed foreign exchange students in his home from around the world, including Dionisus from Greece, Louis from Switzerland, Sasha from Slovakia, Liza from the Ukraine, and Petch from Thailand, who also are left to fondly remember their "American Dad." To celebrate his life, David's family invites you to join them in remembering him at a visitation on Friday, May 17from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and funeral service on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00am at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1441 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City MO 64118. Sign language interpreting provided by Rev. Chery Besette and Xander Harper. Casual dress welcome. The family suggests contributions made in David's memory be directed to Boy Scout Troop 288 or Henson's Heroes benefitting Children's Mercy Hospital (PO Box 411, Lawson, MO 64062) honoring his grandson, Caleb Wolf. The family wishes to thank Dr. Todd Beardman and his partners, ICU nurse Samantha Hunter, Tameron Christian, Maria Aponte-Ramos, and all caregivers at the Veterans Home in Cameron, MO for their loving care of our beloved husband, dad, and papa during the past seven years as he fought a long, valiant battle. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)

