David Charles Huff Former Lenexa State Representative, David Charles Huff passed away December 12, 2019, at age 83. Visitation will be from 6-8 Friday on December 20, 2019 at Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee, Kansas. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Amos Funeral Home with burial services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa. A celebration of Life will Follow at Tanners Bar and Grill 12906 W 87th St. Dave was born on September 13, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Leonard and Gwendolyn Huff. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis where he was a standout basketball player earning a scholarship to Oregon State University. He married Patricia Ann Dain on June 16, 1956. Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his three children David C. Huff Jr. of Dallas, TX, Michael Leonard Huff of Olathe, Kansas, and Laura Lynn Hill (Bob) of Lenexa, Kansas. Two grandchildren Tiffany Lynn Brown, Denver, Colorado and Christopher Robert Huff, Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in Death by Leonard Malachi Huff, Gwendolyn Marie (Prange) Huff, and William Leonard Huff. Dave worked for Colgate Palmolive for 32 years as a Sales Executive after retiring he was elected to Lenexa City Council, and then to the Kansas house of Representative for Lenexa in 1997. During his ten years as a State Rep, he rose to the rank of Vice Chairman of the tax committee. During this period, he authored 13 bills including the amendment to allow Sunday liquor sales, a bill to keep gift cards from expiring and his most enduring piece of legislation, showing proof of insurance before purchasing a car tag. Dave was involved in many organizations. He served on the board of the Parkinson's Foundation, a member of the Lenexa Rotary Club, Lenexa Historical Society and the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce. Dave continued his love of sports playing competitive tennis and watching his favorite teams, The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jay hawks. You could usually catch Dave at his favorite pub, Tanners Bar and Grill where he would offer financial advice and talk about sports. Dave was well liked by many and will be missed by family and friends. Contributions can be made in David Huffs name to Wayside Waifs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019