David "Terry" Copeland
1946 - 2020
October 30, 2020
Raytown, Missouri - David "Terry" Copeland passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home in Raytown, MO. Visitation is planned at Langsford Funeral Home, Lees Summit, Friday November 6, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Properly worn masks and social distancing required. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Terry Copeland was born Nov 14, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, to Everett "Muriel" and Eugenia (Snider) Copeland. He grew up in Greenwood, spending several years of his youth on a farm which later became the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. Terry graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1964 and attended the University of Missouri before serving in Vietnam as part of the US Army. He later earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Terry and his wife Velda "Kay" (Armstrong) Copeland were married on August 4, 1972 in Gladstone, MO. They moved to Raytown, MO, in 1979. Terry was a proud Raytown resident who in recent years enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering with Friends of the Raytown Parks and serving on the Board for Raytown Parks and Recreation including his time serving as President. Terry spent most of his professional career in sales for the computer industry working many years for Sperry Univac/Unisys and later Oracle. He also had a post retirement career as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Raytown. Terry spent his childhood on farms which led to a love of the outdoors. He helped run a family Christmas Tree farm and orchard, enjoyed gardening, and camping with his family.
Terry was preceded in death by his brother James Wesley Copeland on March 7, 2018. He is survived by his wife Kay Copeland, two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Denver Kemery, Cathie and Bob Swiss, one son and daughter-in-law Clint and Justice Copeland; and seven grandchildren, Grayson Kemery, Molly Kemery, Cadie Copeland, Charlie Swiss, Evie Swiss, Ellie Copeland, and Paisley Kemery.
Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700



Published in Kansas City Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
