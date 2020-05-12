David Daniel Noone David Daniel Noone 89, of Kansas City, KS was called home on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. The Son of Harry John and Lacey Lucille Noone, David spent his early childhood growing up in KCK (Armourdale) and lived most of his live in Kansas City, KS. David was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Della, two brothers, Robert and Wilbur Noone, his parents, and beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. In July of 1950, David married his childhood sweetheart Della Marie Winfrey. During that year, he also enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in Tucson, AR until 1953 during the Korean War. Afterward, he and Della returned to Kansas City,KS where David worked for KCP&L for 33 years as a Journeyman Electrician. After retiring in 1986 from the Power company, he obtained a real estate license where he dabbled in selling real estate. He was a 50-year member of Wyandotte Lodge No 3. of the Kansas FreeMasons, as well as a long time Shriner, associated with the Abdallah Shrine Temple. David was a proud member of local #1464 of the IBEW. David and Della were Charter members of the First Southern Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS where he remained a dedicated member for more than 60 years. David loved family and was so proud of his Grandsons and Great Grandsons. He is survived by sister Joyce Beard of Gladstone,Mo. his loving daughter Melinda Linnell and husband Steven, Grandson Dr. Joshua D. Linnell and wife Amanda of Wichita, KS,Grandson Dr. Jacob S Linnell of Emporia, KS, 2 Great Grandsons Colton and Bennett Linnell, and many friends and family who will miss him greatly. The service will be held at Porter Funeral Home 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. The Family request no flowers. In place of flowers, please give a memorial gift to First Southern Baptist Church, 8127 Ella, Kansas City KS 66112.