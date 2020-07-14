1/
David Del Percio
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Del Percio Our Beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend, David Del Percio, 66, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Vince and Lois Del Percio. He is survived by his daughter Sara Del Percio, grandchildren; Tony, Gia, Cruz and Tino, sister Jodie (Barry) Ross, brothers; Paul and Anthony Del Percio, many nieces, nephews and cousins. David lived most of his life in Wyandotte Co., and moved to Leavenworth for a few years to spend time with his many friends there. He graduated from Wyandotte High School and was drafted shortly thereafter and thankfully was never deployed as the Vietnam War ended! David loved bowling and golf but his true loves were sports and music. He could have made a career of either. He knew all the bands, the members, albums, songs and fun facts. In sports, football especially was his favorite. He knew players, win/losses and a great deal of their statistics. He could quote things like an announcer! Instead he was a painter by trade, working for the Shawnee Mission School District and KU Hospital. He was also a salesman for Glidden Paint for several years; a job he was well suited for. He was a people person, her never met a stranger, and was very outgoing. He was truly just a nice guy. He was a loving father, a good brother, son, uncle and great friend to many. A Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11AM at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th, KCKS. Graveside service will follow at 11:15AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 13, 2020
So deeply sorry for your loss! Much love, hugs and prayers to everyone!
Stacey Boyd
Friend
July 13, 2020
Dave and I go quite a ways back. Met when we were at Wyandotte. Always a happy guy. Never had an argument or disagreement with him. He had an infectious laugh and smile. he will be missed by plenty of folks. Rest in peace, my brother!!!
Raydog Schiller
Friend
July 13, 2020
R. I. P. David
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved