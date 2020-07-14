David Del Percio Our Beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend, David Del Percio, 66, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Vince and Lois Del Percio. He is survived by his daughter Sara Del Percio, grandchildren; Tony, Gia, Cruz and Tino, sister Jodie (Barry) Ross, brothers; Paul and Anthony Del Percio, many nieces, nephews and cousins. David lived most of his life in Wyandotte Co., and moved to Leavenworth for a few years to spend time with his many friends there. He graduated from Wyandotte High School and was drafted shortly thereafter and thankfully was never deployed as the Vietnam War ended! David loved bowling and golf but his true loves were sports and music. He could have made a career of either. He knew all the bands, the members, albums, songs and fun facts. In sports, football especially was his favorite. He knew players, win/losses and a great deal of their statistics. He could quote things like an announcer! Instead he was a painter by trade, working for the Shawnee Mission School District and KU Hospital. He was also a salesman for Glidden Paint for several years; a job he was well suited for. He was a people person, her never met a stranger, and was very outgoing. He was truly just a nice guy. He was a loving father, a good brother, son, uncle and great friend to many. A Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11AM at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th, KCKS. Graveside service will follow at 11:15AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS.