Or Copy this URL to Share

David DeMayo

May 2, 1961 - November 24, 2020

Centerville, Kansas - David Mitchell DeMayo, 59, Centerville, KS passed Nov. 24, 2020. He was born May 2, 1961 the son of Victor and Freda Lee DeMayo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, parents, Vic and Freda DeMayo, two brothers, Mark and Mike DeMayo.

Service 11 am Dec. 1, Mound City, KS Christian Church. Visitation 10 am to service. Visitation 5 to 6 pm Nov. 30, Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City, KS Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store