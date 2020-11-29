1/
David DeMayo
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David DeMayo
May 2, 1961 - November 24, 2020
Centerville, Kansas - David Mitchell DeMayo, 59, Centerville, KS passed Nov. 24, 2020. He was born May 2, 1961 the son of Victor and Freda Lee DeMayo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, parents, Vic and Freda DeMayo, two brothers, Mark and Mike DeMayo.
Service 11 am Dec. 1, Mound City, KS Christian Church. Visitation 10 am to service. Visitation 5 to 6 pm Nov. 30, Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City, KS Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mound City, KS Christian Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
11:00 AM
Mound City, KS Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory - Mound City
319 Chestnut
Mound City, KS 66056
(913) 795-2215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved