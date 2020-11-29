David DeMayo
May 2, 1961 - November 24, 2020
Centerville, Kansas - David Mitchell DeMayo, 59, Centerville, KS passed Nov. 24, 2020. He was born May 2, 1961 the son of Victor and Freda Lee DeMayo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, parents, Vic and Freda DeMayo, two brothers, Mark and Mike DeMayo.
Service 11 am Dec. 1, Mound City, KS Christian Church. Visitation 10 am to service. Visitation 5 to 6 pm Nov. 30, Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City, KS Chapel.
Published in & from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.