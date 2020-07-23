David E. Christianson Jan. 17, 1954 July 20, 2020 David Eric Christianson, 66, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died July 20, 2020. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. with internment to follow at Mount Olivet in Raytown, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, gifts in David's memory can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Boy Scout Troop # 1054 or the charity of your choosing. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com