1/
David E. Christianson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Christianson Jan. 17, 1954 July 20, 2020 David Eric Christianson, 66, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died July 20, 2020. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. with internment to follow at Mount Olivet in Raytown, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, gifts in David's memory can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Boy Scout Troop # 1054 or the charity of your choosing. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Carolyn, so very saddend to hear of Davids passing. Our prayers are for you and your family. We think of you often and the funny, friendly time we had. Love Arthur and Judy
Friend
July 23, 2020
I knew David as a parishioner, neighbor, and friend. What a fine fellow! My prayers for Carolyn and the whole family.

Most Sincerely
Msgr. Bob Murphy
Msgr. Robert Murphy
Friend
July 23, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jackie Keglovits
July 23, 2020
Throughout almost forty years of ministry, I've encountered many wonderful folks who have volunteered their gifts and talents towards building the kingdom. I've also been blessed to have some truly exceptional folks go over and beyond what I could ever have hoped for. David was one of those people. While we were both at Coronation of Our Lady, David gave of himself in our music ministry, scouting, and youth ministry as well as large parish events. He was an amazing example of someone who spent himself for others, following the Lord's call to love others in His name. Most certainly, our lives are richer for having known him.
Deacon Ken Fuenfhausen
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Justin Perschau
July 23, 2020
So many memories due to your many contributions to Troop 54. Your Committee Chairman position made the troop a success! Cathy and I send our Deepest Sympathy and prayers!
Tim and Cathy O'Donnell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved