Throughout almost forty years of ministry, I've encountered many wonderful folks who have volunteered their gifts and talents towards building the kingdom. I've also been blessed to have some truly exceptional folks go over and beyond what I could ever have hoped for. David was one of those people. While we were both at Coronation of Our Lady, David gave of himself in our music ministry, scouting, and youth ministry as well as large parish events. He was an amazing example of someone who spent himself for others, following the Lord's call to love others in His name. Most certainly, our lives are richer for having known him.

Deacon Ken Fuenfhausen

Friend