David E. Shay David E. Shay, Esq., 57, passed away suddenly at his home Monday, May 11, 2020. Dave was born November 9, 1962 in Scranton, PA. to Howard E. and Arlene J. Shay, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Cameron R1 High School in Cameron, MO. He earned his BS in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1984. He then went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas in 1988, where he was a member of Law Review and Order of the Coif. He was sworn into the Missouri Bar Association in 1988. He was a Shareholder at Seigfreid Bingham, PC over the past 20 plus years. David was a coach and mentor to many young men through Kansas City Football and Cheerleading Club for more than 20 years. This was a source of great joy for him. Left to mourn his passing are his loving wife of 35 years, Kym Shay; Sons: Daniel Shay and wife Nicole, Mission, KS; Andrew Shay, Overland Park, KS; and Matthew Shay and wife Taryn, Salina, KS; Grandsons Jackson Shay and Kingslin Johnson; Brother Bill Shay and wife Gail, Rocky Hill, CT; Sisters Peggy Elliott, Oak Grove, MO; and Suzanne Shay, St. Joseph, MO: Mother-in-law, Sharon Grow, Prairie Village, KS; Coaching partner Reggie Foster; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, bonus kids, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the David E. Shay memorial scholarship through Kansas City Football and Cheerleading Club. Private Family Services will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. Burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.