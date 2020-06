Or Copy this URL to Share

David E. Tague 75, passed away June 1, 2020. Graveside services: 3 PM, Friday, June 5th, 2020, Hillcrest Cemetery Gallatin, MO. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday.



