Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
David E. Wilkerson David E. Wilkerson, 96, Raymore, MO, formerly of Lake Winnebago, MO, and a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away 6-22-2019. Born 10-25-1922 to Glee (Rhoads) and William J. Wilkerson in Indianapolis. Dave served in the AAC during WWII as a B-29 bombsight mechanic, stationed in India, China, and Tinian Island. After the war ended, he returned to Indiana and began his 37 year career with Western Electric. On 9-11-1948, Dave and Marjorie B. Lloyd were married. Survived by children Bob, Jim, Bill, and Susie Love, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday July 18 from 10am-11am followed by memorial service at The Gathering Baptist Church, 4505 S. Noland Rd, Independence. Full Military honors and internment at Lee's Summit Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to a Military or Veterans Organization of your choice. A full obituary can be viewed at Langsfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019
