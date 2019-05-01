David William Fulk David Fulk, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on April 26, 2019. David, aka Dave, Dad, GPA, GPD, and Davey Crockett, was born in Champaign, Illinois on October 22, 1943, to Jane and Orlie Fulk. He married his first wife, Winifred(Winkle) Fulk August 31st, 1968. They welcomed four children together - Deborah Fulk, Daniel Fulk, Michael Fulk, and Stephen Fulk. Winkle passed away in 1991. Dave found his second wife in 1992, Mary Catherine Rack. Or she found him. The verdict is still out on that fact. With Mary, Dave added two stepchildren, Christine Wu, and Richard Wu. Aside from his 6 children, he leaves behind 13 grandchildren Karri Horn-Fulk, Joseph Fulk, Timothy Fulk, Abigail Fulk, Mahlia Fulk, Chantell Fulk, Jacob Fulk, Hannah Fulk, Alexander Fulk, Drew Fulk, Braden Fulk, Adalade Fulk, Devin Wu and 2 great-grandchildren - Elizabeth & Annabella Esry. Dave found a love of travel to France and the people there thanks to Mary. They made 60 trips over the years and documented each one. Dave was laid back, kind, and had a passion for helping others. Dave donated his body to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He did not want a funeral or memorial but rather a party for his family and friends. Please join us celebrating his life on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, between Noon 4 p.m. at the Fontainebleau Clubhouse located at 12701 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66213. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite charities Children's Mercy Hospital, Dept. of Philanthropy & Hope House Domestic Violence Shelter. Also, KC Hospice & Servants of Mary Ministers to the Sick for their help and kindness during his final days. Brochures and donation information will be available at the party.

