David GabbertJanuary 31, 1961 - October 11, 2020Pleasant Valley, Missouri - David D. Gabbert, age 59, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. David was born January 31, 1961 in North Kansas City, Missouri to parents Ronald and Wanda Gabbert. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Wanda Gabbert; daughter Lindsey Cook of Augusta, Georgia; son Christopher Gabbert; two sisters Ronda Westrope and Juliana Pinnick; two nieces and one nephew; one great niece; girlfriend Amy Hood; and his "Jewl". A Graveside service is scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 1:00PM at White Chapel Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.