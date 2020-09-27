1/
David H. Boothe II
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David H. Boothe II
April 20, 1964 - September 14, 2020
St Joseph, Missouri - passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Nita (Barratt) Boothe and his grandparents.
David was born on April 20,1964 in Trenton, MO. Most of his childhood was spent north of the river, in KCMO. Where he was active in scouting for many years and enjoyed hiking, camping and swimming throughout his life.He was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.After graduation from Lathrop HS in 1982 he went to England to care for his young cousins,attended college classes and took weekend train trips to many places in Europe.David always lived in the moment and enjoyed the adventures along the way to his destinations.
The last 20 years he has lived in St Joseph where he spent his time reading, writing, drawing and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his siblings, Georgiana Fulks (Jeff Stockwell), Gwenna Brown (Douglas), Charles Boothe (Cora) and Barry Boothe in Hawaii. Also, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held Saturday September 26, 2020 at Eagleville Masonic Union Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
Eagleville Masonic Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved