David H. Boothe II

April 20, 1964 - September 14, 2020

St Joseph, Missouri - passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Nita (Barratt) Boothe and his grandparents.

David was born on April 20,1964 in Trenton, MO. Most of his childhood was spent north of the river, in KCMO. Where he was active in scouting for many years and enjoyed hiking, camping and swimming throughout his life.He was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.After graduation from Lathrop HS in 1982 he went to England to care for his young cousins,attended college classes and took weekend train trips to many places in Europe.David always lived in the moment and enjoyed the adventures along the way to his destinations.

The last 20 years he has lived in St Joseph where he spent his time reading, writing, drawing and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his siblings, Georgiana Fulks (Jeff Stockwell), Gwenna Brown (Douglas), Charles Boothe (Cora) and Barry Boothe in Hawaii. Also, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held Saturday September 26, 2020 at Eagleville Masonic Union Cemetery.





