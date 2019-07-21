Services MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME 6800 Troost Avenue Kansas City , MO 64131 (816) 444-2060 Resources More Obituaries for David Weinglass Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David H. Weinglass

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email David H. Weinglass 1934 - 2019 Celebrate the life of Professor Emeritus David H. Weinglass, of the University of Missouri-Kansas City and scholar of the Anglo-Swiss artist Henry Fuseli on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019, 3:00 pm at the Muehlebach Funeral Chapel, 6800 Troost in Kansas City. Visitation from 3:00-4:00 pm; followed by the service conducted by Fr. Paul Turner and speakers. Prof. Weinglass was a member of the UMKC Department of English from 1968, retiring from teaching in 2000. He published key works of scholarly research for the study of Fuseli's life, his paintings, engravings, and his influence on other generations of painters. Fuseli's most famous painting is The Nightmare, 1781 The center of Prof. Weinglass' research was Henry Fuseli, who was born in Zurich (1741-1825) and ordained as a Zwinglian minister before studying art. Except for a several years of studies in Rome, Fuseli worked and lived thereafter in London, where he held the post of Professor and Keeper of the Royal Academy of Art. Fuseli's themes were mainly inspired by Greek and Roman literature, the Bible, Milton, and Shakespeare. Prof. Weinglass was an organizing partner for the exhibition, Fuessli: Pittore di Shakespeare, Magnani Rocca Foundation, Parma, Italy, 1997. His catalogue raisonne of the Prints and Engraved Illustrations By and After Henry Fuseli, 1994, was the culmination of 30 years of international research and is still cited in the scholarly literature of art history. A 1982 exhibition at the Miller Nichols Library, University of Missouri-Kansas City Libraries, and its English-language catalogue introduced Fuseli to Kansas City and beyond. Weinglass was commissioned to write the research article for the scholarly multivolume edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, 2004. Like his 18th-century inspiration Fuseli, Prof. Weinglass wrote and spoke several languages fluently, notably German, French, Spanish, and read Latin and Greek. David Weinglass graduated from St. Catharine's College of Cambridge University with a modern languages tripos degree, and earned a Ph.D at Kansas State University in English Literature based on his research William Roscoe, the Liverpool banker and Joseph Johnson the radical publisher, both friends and patrons of Henry Fuseli. Prior to entering Cambridge, Weinglass served two years in the British Army Royal Corps of Signals as a cypher operator in the Canal Zone of Egypt. Prof. Weinglass lived and taught in Germany and Colombia, South America, for some years before coming to KSU in 1964 for a teaching position in Modern Languages. While at KSU, he taught Spanish and translated training materials into Spanish for Peace Corps volunteers. In 1968, Weinglass joined the UMKC faculty in the Department of English Language and Literature teaching regular classes in 18th and early 19th-century English literature on John Milton, Alexander Pope, William Wordsworth, and the Romantics. He later taught a UMKC graduate art history seminar focused on Henry Fuseli and illustrated editions of Shakespeare. His taught popular classes at UMKC during the span of 32 years. He presented scholarly papers on Fuseli for the American Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (ASECS) and the Midwest ASECS. Weinglass was welcomed by art museums, private art galleries, and international auction houses including Sotheby's and Christies, art collectors, and scholars to consult Fuseli works in their respective collections. He regularly travelled to major research libraries in London, Zurich, New York, and Chicago. He was also a regular researcher at Yale University, the Huntington Library and Museum, and used the research services of the libraries at UMKC and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Weinglass was a voluble and charming raconteur who enjoyed regaling friends and colleagues on many topics ranging from Spanish poetry to science fiction. Prof. Weinglass' life parallels Fuseli in another aspect: both lived to be 84 years old. Weinglass was born in 1934 in London and passed on in Kansas City on July 1, 2019. His parents Alfred Simon Weinglass and Annie Mary Hall Weinglass died in London. In 1981, he married Marilyn Carbonell, who survives him in Kansas City. His wife, Marilyn Carbonell, a research librarian and art historian, actively contributed to his research on Fuseli during their 38 year marriage. His two children from his first marriage and their families are: Stefan Weinglass (children Leo and Sarah), France, and Andrea Shane (son Jeffrey), Charleston, South Carolina. His son Jonathan Weinglass predeceased him in London. David's surviving sisters and their families live in the U.K.: Betty Hoare (Ramsgate), Jayne Lubbock (Loughborough), and Catharine Wadey (Norwich). His nieces and nephews live in England, Germany, and the U.S. David's younger brother Stanley and older sister Marie Falkner died in London some years ago. In addition to his wife Marilyn, David Weinglass was aided during his last years by his companions Ana Gordon, Ann Shaughnessy, and Margaret Gordon. They quickly became David's friends and admirers sharing many enjoyable and fun outings at André's Confiserie Suisse, Bella Napoli and Crows Coffee. His kind eyes, demeanor, and genuine smile easily drew the affection of all. His warmth and love was palpable. His family also thanks St. Luke's Hospital physicians, nurses and staff for excellent care over the years, and his health care advocate Diane Blacker. David shared his love and companionship with his family of Welsh Pembroke corgis, Pekinese, and terrier pet dogs and his new Labrador retriever dog pals, Cleatus and Stella. If anyone wishes to make a contribution in Prof. David Weinglass' name to honor his lifelong commitment to research and learning, please consider a donation to area libraries, namely the UMKC Miller Nichols Library, the Kansas City Public Library, and the Spencer Art Library of the Nelson-Atkins Museum, or a favorite library of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



