David Hamilton
December 1, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Lt. Col. David Arthur Hamilton, USAF (Ret.), passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on his birthday, 12/1/2020. David was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Margaret Scharz Hamilton, and his in-laws, Harold and Alice Ridge Newcomer. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; children Denise Hamilton (Maurice) Ayers, Greg (Lisa Thompson) Hamilton, Rick (Sheila Bivans) Hamilton; grandchildren Kathleen Ayers (Nick) Wolford, Clara Hamilton (Dylan) Ehrenburg, Derek Hamilton, Brian (Sarah Ekis) Ayers, Blake Hamilton; twin great grandsons Noah and Isaac Ayers; brother Steve (Peggy Kuntz) Hamilton; niece Megan Hamilton (Tom) Rudden; great nephew Easton Rudden; sister-in-law Barbara Newcomer Taylor and family; brother-in-law Dale (Karen Smith) Newcomer and family; and the family of his late sister-in-law Lois Newcomer Johnson. David was born Dec 1, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the Kansas City area. He graduated from North Kansas City High School. He received a football scholarship to CSMU, but left to pursue his passion for flight and service to his country. He was commissioned by the AF in 1955 at Williams AFB. While there he met Shirley Newcomer, a native of Hamilton, Indiana. They were married in August 1955 at Perrin AFB. He served 20 years in the AF and flew 4,000 hours in a dozen aircraft types, culminating with the F-4 Phantom II. David served in combat in South Vietnam from 1968-1969, and in Thailand in 1972. After retiring in 1974, he moved his family to Belton, Missouri. He joined the family business, Mid-America Travel Service in NKC. When his father retired, David continued working as a travel agent until he sold the agency 1992. He was a member of the NKC and Belton/Raymore Rotary Clubs. Private funeral service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020. Public graveside service with military honors to follow at approximately 1:00 PM at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 Raytown Rd, Kansas City. Full obituary at longviewfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of David Hamilton to Rotary International, the Missouri Dept of Conservation, or The Air Force Association.