David Hatten David Hatten 7/31/61-9/12/20 after a years-long battle with cancer passed away at home peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving wife, and his fur babies Marli and Misty. He was proceeded in death by his parents Elizabeth Rice and Earnest Hatten of Aurora, MO. He is survived by his wife Valerie Hatten of the home, brother Steve Hatten (Tammy) of Illinois, sister Marti Mauzey (Bill) of Liberty, MO, and sister-in-law Vickie Brown of Kansas City, MO. Daughters Shelli Valentine (Jason), and Megan VanDyke (Wynn) also of Kansas City, MO, as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It was David's wish to be cremated and due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life was held at the home for family only. Contributions can be made to Department of Conservation, KC Hospice or American Cancer Society
.