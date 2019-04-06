David Immenschuh Our hearts are filled with love, gratitude, and sorrow as we note the passing of David Leo Immenschuh, August 24th, 1944-March 29th, 2019. Those who knew our beloved were touched by the gift of his humility, compassion, and creativity. He designed spaces that enhanced our well-being and environments. He was filled with kindness. His love, caring, and gentle spirit helped us feel comfortable, valuable, connected, and stable. His deep appreciation and talent for engaging the senses helped him to see and reflect what was unique in everything. His approach to life will forever inspire us to be more in his image as husband, parent, in-law, sibling, child, friend, partner, peer, mentor, neighbor, and passer-by. The Immenschuh/Thomas family is humbled by the outpouring of support and loving memories. In lieu of a funeral, a remembrance will be held April 12, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM, at the 1900 Building. To acknowledge his life, contributions can be made in David's name to The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, The Kansas City Art Institute, and the Truman Library.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 6, 2019