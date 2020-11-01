1/
David J. Knapp
1949 - 2020
David J. Knapp
July 2, 1949 - October 28, 2020
Raytown, Missouri - David J. Knapp, 71 of Raytown, Missouri passed away at home Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born July 2, 1949 in Springfield, Missouri.
David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Knapp. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Carla and his children, John Knapp (Julie); Deidre Nehl (Jason); David J. Knapp II and Megan McNeely (Brandon); and 11 grandchildren Kaitlin, Mikayla, Jaydon, Elizabeth, Seth, Rylan, Kyrstin, Jasmine, Emma, Chloe and Lia; and brother, Kenneth Knapp.
Growing up David attended Beacon Free Will Baptist Church, where his parents were founding members. As an adult, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Raytown.
David graduated from Raytown High School. He was a 3rd generation ornamental plasterer and retired from the Plasterer's Union and then the Drywall Finishers Union in 2001. During retirement he enjoyed travelling with his wife and spending time with his beloved pets LuBell, Bodji and Sami.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
