Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
219 S Oak
Garnett, KS 66032
(785) 448-5411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Scipio, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for David Setter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Setter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Setter Obituary
David J. Setter David J. Setter, age 95, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away at his home in Garnett, KS, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Dave was owner of the Shawnee Barber Shop for 38 years before retiring to Garnett, KS. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth E. Setter of the home, 5 children: Mary Kay Keating, Overland Park, KS., Joe Setter, Englewood, CO., Rita Anderson, Springhill, KS., Ralph (Barb) Setter, Omaha, NE., Jerry (Robyn) Setter, Lenexa, KS., 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law Judy (Ron) Miller, Louisburg, KS., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosary and Visitation at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Scipio, KS. 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, followed by Mass at 11:00. Burial at St. Boniface Cemetery, Scipio, KS. Memorial Contributions can be made to; St. Boniface Church, St. Rose School, and Holy Angels Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at, www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now