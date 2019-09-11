|
|
David J. Setter David J. Setter, age 95, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away at his home in Garnett, KS, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Dave was owner of the Shawnee Barber Shop for 38 years before retiring to Garnett, KS. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth E. Setter of the home, 5 children: Mary Kay Keating, Overland Park, KS., Joe Setter, Englewood, CO., Rita Anderson, Springhill, KS., Ralph (Barb) Setter, Omaha, NE., Jerry (Robyn) Setter, Lenexa, KS., 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law Judy (Ron) Miller, Louisburg, KS., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosary and Visitation at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Scipio, KS. 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, followed by Mass at 11:00. Burial at St. Boniface Cemetery, Scipio, KS. Memorial Contributions can be made to; St. Boniface Church, St. Rose School, and Holy Angels Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at, www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019