Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
David James Edds
David James Edds Obituary
David James Edds David James Edds, 61, passed away April 21, 2019 at his home. A visitation is 6-8 PM Thursday, May 2nd at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Graveside services are 9:00 AM Friday, May 3rd, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. David was born December 22, 1957 and lived most of his life in Kansas City. He loved gardening, cooking, baking and especially enjoyed being with his family. David served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Edds, and a cousin, Jeff Bruning. Survivors include his wife Cecilia Edds of the home; a son, Jeremy Edds; a daughter, Stephanie Ann Turner; 3 step-daughters, Maria Hillyer, Perris, CA, Claudia Trujillo, Kansas City, and Suzie Kelley, Tonganoxie, KS; 5 grandchildren, Marco Ortega, Kaylee Kelley, Emily Kelley, Ethan Kelley and Leonardo Hillyer; father, Wilbur James Edds, and step-mother, Tamra Edds of Kansas City; a brother, Gary Lee Edds; a sister, Louise Elaine Edds; and sister-in-law, Sharon Evans.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
