David John Korbelik David John Korbelik of Mission Hills died in a house fire on March 19, 2019. He was 53 years old. Following schooling at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, David developed, owned and operated the Stolen Grill, a popular restaurant in Westport during the late 1990s and early 2000s. David was preceded in death by his father, George, and survived by his mother Mary Helen, his brother Bob (Debbie), and his sister, Jill. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to David's favorite charity, public television station, KCPT. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Village Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 23, 2019
