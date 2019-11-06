|
David John McMurray David "John" McMurray, born December 18, 1951, passed away at 67 years old on November 4, 2019. Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to KC Pet Project. 4400 Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64129 John was an avid Elvis Presley fan. He loved spending time at home with his family and his dogs and cats. John enjoyed visiting with friends and going to the park and watching the softball games on Sunday evenings. Nothing put a smile on his face like his beloved grandchildren coming through the door calling for papa. John was preceded in death by his Mama: Helen Bush; uncle: Ray, dad: Warren Simpson; birth parents: Sylvia Phillips and Leo McMurray; brothers: Edward McMurray and Leo McMurray, Jr. John leaves behind his wife Kenda of the home; 3 daughters: Kara Ibanez & husband Robert, Johnna Lloyd and husband Ryan, Presley McMurray; grandchildren: Braden McMurray, Gunner Lloyd, Gabriella Lloyd, Robert Ibanez, Jr; brother: Dennis McMurray; sister: Janie McMurray; and lots of other family members and many friends. John..."That's someone you never forget-Elvis Presley" Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019